Stalin demands probe into ₹350-crore police equipment purchase scam

DMK president M.K. Stalin demanded that the Tamil Nadu government immediately investigate a case relating to the purchase of ₹350 crore worth police equipment by police officials, ensure that offenders are punished and the supplies seized.

In a statement, he said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) was sitting on a probe initiated against the Superintendent of Police (technical services) for criminal misconduct and causing pecuniary loss to the government, despite the Home Secretary ordering it.

He alleged that the government was not taking action against officials allegedly involved in the scam and that the police department had become an institution of corruption. He also said the DVAC had become politicised. “Why is the Chief Secretary, who holds additional charge of the vigilance department silent on the issue?,” he asked.

In a seperate tweet, Mr. Stalin claimed the government was trying to bargain with the TNCA to pay “just ₹250 crore out of the pending dues of ₹2,081 crore. If that is the case, the government has to be stopped from issuing any G.O. on the matter”.