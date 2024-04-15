Stalin daydreaming about winning elections: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

April 15, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was at the height of ‘vanity’ and ‘unjustified pride’ that the DMK’s alliance was strong while the opposition AIADMK led alliance is weak. However, the results of the Lok Sabha polls on June 4 would reveal who would win the elections.

Addressing a public meeting canvassing votes for the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency AIADMK candidate R. Kumaraguru, he said unlike the DMK, the AIADMK did not depend on the alliance strength and it was only dependent on the people.

Mr. Stalin was only indulging in a pipe dream and we wish that this dream continues so that the Chief Minister’s assumptions would be disproved during the election results, he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, the AIADMK leader said the DMK government had done nothing in the last three years to claim credit.

According to him, law and order had collapsed in the State. Ganja and drugs were freely available. The government, which was supposed to crack down on those selling drugs, was soft pedalling the issue.

Mr. Palaniswami said the decade long AIADMK rule was not dark as claimed by the Chief Minister but it was a people’s government. He said the Chief Minister during his election campaigns had been dubbing the period when the AIADMK was in power, as a ‘dark rule’.

This is contrary to truth. Instead, it was only when AlADMK was in power, many welfare schemes centred on people’s interest were implemented, he contended.

Mr. Palaniswami also accused the ruling DMK of indulging in political vendetta by keeping theAdvanced Institute of Integrated Research in Livestock and Animal Science (AIIRLAS), the largest in Asia, near Thalaivasal locked for the last three years since it was brought by the AIADMK regime. The Government has been adopting a short-sighted approach by keeping the facility unutilised, he said.

He called upon the people to use their vote to defeat the DMK responsible for the prevailing “law and order situation and administrative misdeeds, losing State’ rights and circulation of banned drugs.”

