Stalin congratulates writer for bagging Yuva Puraskar award

CHENNAI

02 February 2022 00:14 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday congratulated novelist Karthik Balasubramanian, who has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi's Yuva Puraskar award for his work Natchathiravaasigal.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “My hearty congratulations to young writer Karthik Balasubramanian, who has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar award for his novel Natchathiravaasigal, which captures the emotions and relationships of those working the field of information technology.”

Advertising

Advertising