Stalin congratulates Manmohan Singh on his retirement from Rajya Sabha

April 03, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday congratulated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his retirement from the Rajya Sabha.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Stalin said: “On behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and myself, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your remarkable service to the nation as a member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) for 33 years.”

“Throughout your tenure, you have displayed a rare combination of humility, intellect, and statesmanship, earning respect and admiration from across the political spectrum. Your leadership, particularly during challenging times, has been a source of inspiration for many, including myself,” said the Chief Minister, adding: “As you transition into a new phase of your life, I hope you take pride in your immense contribution to the Indian Union and its people.

“On behalf of the DMK and the people of Tamil Nadu, I wish you good health, happiness, and fulfilment in all your future endeavours. May you continue to inspire us with your wisdom and vision,” Mr. Stalin added.

