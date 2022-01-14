ChennaiCHENNAI 14 January 2022 00:41 IST
Stalin checks work on roads during night rounds
CM visits Mahalingapuram, Mylapore
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin late on Thursday night visited areas in Mahalingapuram and Mylapore to review the ongoing works to repair the roads that were damaged during the recent heavy rain.
Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi accompanied the Chief Minister and explained the works that were in progress.
