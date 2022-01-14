Chennai

Stalin checks work on roads during night rounds

Spot inspection: Chief Minister M.K.Stalin inspecting the work on Warrant Road, Mandaveli, in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 14 January 2022 00:41 IST
Updated: 14 January 2022 00:43 IST

CM visits Mahalingapuram, Mylapore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin late on Thursday night visited areas in Mahalingapuram and Mylapore to review the ongoing works to repair the roads that were damaged during the recent heavy rain.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi accompanied the Chief Minister and explained the works that were in progress.

