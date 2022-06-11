Stalin chairs meeting to review COVID-19 control measures

He asks officials to keep treatment facilities ready

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday to discuss COVID-19 containment measures in Tamil Nadu.

DGP S. Sylendra Babu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Shiv Das Meena, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and other officials were present.

Mr. Stalin reportedly urged the officials to ensure that the number of cases was kept under control and said the treatment facilities should be kept ready to meet the needs of people.

He said testing and treatment should be done when cases were reported in places of work, festivals, marriages, get-togethers and other functions.

Mr. Stalin urged the officials to create awareness among people of the need for wearing masks in public and washing hands thoroughly and the importance of vaccination among those who had not taken the vaccine.

The cases were gradually rising in the State over the past few days, breaching the 200-mark on June 10. Chennai and its three neighbouring districts — Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur — accounted for a major chunk of the daily caseload. Clusters of cases reported in educational institutions as well as in families and workplaces were a cause for concern for health officials.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that compared with other States, the rise in cases was not so high in Tamil Nadu. “We need to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, particularly masking in crowded and closed spaces. Vaccination apathy and hesitation needs to go,” he said.

Nearly 42 lakh persons were yet to take the first dose of the vaccine, while 1.2 crore persons were yet to take the second dose in the State. The first dose coverage stood at 93.82%, while the second dose coverage reached 82.94%.

He added that persons who had symptoms should get tested and stay in isolation until the result arrived. “The cases reported so far have been mild. Still, we are not taking any chances,” he said. Tamil Nadu has nearly 1.14 lakh beds allotted for COVID-19.