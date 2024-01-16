Staggered ‘work hours’ at Muttukadu  

January 16, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

When a mudflat emerges from the waters during low tide, the response is never uniform. The pealgic birds — the gulls and terns — see the advent of the weekend: a time to laze away. In contrast, the waders see Monday looming large and they get down to work picking through the mud for trapped food.

And Monday arrives from the pelagic birds, when the tide turns and the waters submerge the mudflats. Supporting a diversity of gulls and terns and waders during winter, the Muttukadu Covelong esturaine system presents this contrasting picture in the best possible way, as these images from January 5 illustrate.

Rain gatecrashes and disrupts party

With the Perumbakkam wetland slowly squeezing out the “excess weight” gained from Cyclone Michaung, birds were hunkering down to a routine, as the images from January 4 and 5 illustrate. The downpour of January 7-8 then upset the plans and the birds had to evacuate from the wetland for a temporary pit stop, much like their human neighbours did during Michaung. Wetland dynamics being what they are, things do not snap back to the old routine quickly. Following the January 7-8 disruption, the dispersed birds are returning to the wetland only in slow waves.

They can pull up stakes again and again

On the face of it, the erratic and unseasonal rainfall can seem to unsettle wintering birds, particularly the dabbing ducks. These events do unsettle the birds but not to the extent humans think they do. When a wetland suddenly fills up to the point that the waders are not at ease sweeping through the waters for prey, and the dabbing ducks that upend themselves and take food are out of their depth, they look for alternative spots that meet the specifications for a favourable habitat. In the southern parts of Chennai, one can notice this pattern. When the Perumbakkam wetand bloasts up, the avian attendance at a nearby patch, one in Akkarai, increases. Viewed from an anthropomorphic lens, the continual shifting might appear painful.

Ornithologist V. Shantaram says birds that depend on ephemeral or seasonal habitats have the flexibility to move about in this manner, and do not have stong inner compulsion to stick to one patch. The images show dabbling ducks flitting across the OMR skyline and finding what is probably just a pit stop at Akkarai.