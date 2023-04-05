Stage set for second phase of the flood-mitigation project around Porur lake

April 05, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

In continuation of its efforts to mitigate floods in various parts of Chennai, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has set the ball rolling for the second phase of the project to improve water channels in and around the Porur lake and those joining the Adyar river.

Nearly 90% of the remaining two flood-mitigation projects implemented in areas upstream of Porur lake have been completed as part of the first phase.

The department is preparing estimates for work estimated at ₹88 crore to be taken up in the next phase as announced in the State Assembly recently. It is preparing proposals for land acquisition to bridge the missing gaps in water channels and improve their flood-carrying capacity.

“We now plan to take up work in the downstream areas of Porur lake for a comprehensive solution to inundation. Most branch channels don’t have a defined course as they often spread through irrigation land and join the Adyar river. However, the areas have become urbanised now,” said an official.

The department plans to acquire land to fill the gaps in small portions up to 500 metres. In addition to the construction of flood protection walls, the Kolapakkam and Gerugambakkam channels, which branch out from Manapakkam channels, would be widened and desilted.

A new channel would be built from Gerugambakkam channel to Link Odai on Gerugambakkam-Pozhichalur Road as recommended by the advisory committee for mitigation and management of flood risk in Chennai metropolitan area, headed by V. Thiruppugazh.

Improvement work in the canals would decrease burden on the Manapakkam channel, which would be rejuvenated. These steps would help carry additional 1,200 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of flood water and estimated to be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon this year.

Work in full swing

On the first phase of the project, officials said work was progressing at a fast space to construct a channel to link surplus water from the waterbody in Porur to Ramapuram lake. Moreover, the project to provide additional box culverts cutting across NHAI bypass by push through method in Kundrathur taluk is nearing completion.

This would help convey floodwater to reach Manapakkam channel and drain into the Adyar river. These would be ready by April-end.

Inundation in localities upstream of Porur lake was reduced last monsoon with steps like bridging gaps in water channels and increasing carrying capacity, the officials added.