Chennai

Staff strike hits postal services in Chennai

Postal services in Chennai were paralysed on Wednesday as a section of postal employees went on strike. This was in protest against the proposed corporatisation and privatisation of some of the arms of the postal department.

G. Kannan, circle secretary, National Federation of Postal Employees, Tamil Nadu circle, said nearly 75% of the workforce went on strike in every region across the State that affected both counter service and delivery of postal articles. Offices functioned with skeletal staff.

On the charter of demands, he said the Centre must stop corporatisation of the department in the name of “Dak Mitra scheme” and stop bringing the postal department under the control of India Post Payment Bank. The national pension scheme must be scrapped and old pension scheme must be revived.

