Staff strike, glitches hit Chennai Metro services

Chennai Metro Rail passengers had a tough time on Monday as a sudden staff strike and technical glitches stopped the services.

Around 3 p.m., some employees of the Chennai Metro Rail project struck work, protesting against the privatisation of a part of operations and dismissal of 8 employees.

Many passengers said they were not given tickets at some stations, citing the strike. Besides, some signalling issues were reported around 9 p.m.

An hour later, the services came a halt owing to signalling issues, sources said.

At a few other stations, information like the upcoming station was not announced or displayed. Earlier, passengers complained that they had to suffer delays as the trains stopped for 5-10 minutes at each station.

Eight persons were dismissed over complaints of misconduct at work, officials said.

But the staff said they were not paid on a par with the contract staff.

According to CMRL officials, they had to be dismissed as they acted against the interests of the company.

Later, CMRL issued a statement, saying “in connection with the recent incidents regarding the Chennai Metro Rail non-executive staff protest, we would like to inform that the diploma and ITI staff have been well paid and CMRL has adhered to norms. It is also being highlighted that the non-executive cadre are paid double the market wages in addition to 5-10% hike. Further higher salaries would mean higher fare for the public, which is not sustainable.”

The statement further said: “We were able to provide services without any hindrance and regular services will continue to operate tomorrow [Tuesday] also.”