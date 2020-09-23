Chennai

Staff protest against varsity name change

Up in arms: Professors sported black badges at Anna University in Chennai on Monday.

Members of the Anna University Teachers’ Association wore black badges on Monday to protest against the change of the university’s name. Last week, the Assembly passed a Bill that sought to bifurcate the institution.

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, who tabled the Bill, said the parent institution would be renamed Anna Technological and Research University and the other institution, which would affiliate all engineering colleges in the State, would retain the name Anna University.

Senior professors said all their research work and credibility would be lost as the new name would divest the institution of its hard-earned name and fame, gained through decades of rigorous research.

The Bill must receive the assent of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Chancellor, to become law.

