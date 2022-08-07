Staff of private finance firm found dead near Katpadi

V. Vinothkumar

August 07, 2022 21:40 IST

A 28-year-old man employed at a private finance company was found dead at his house in Sevvoor village near Katpadi on Sunday. The police said V. Vinothkumar had been working for the firm for the past few months. When his mother, V. Indira, knocked on his door on Sunday, there was no response. She sought the help of neighbours and relatives, who broke open the door and found him in an unconscious state. They immediately alerted the 108 ambulance service and the police. Vinothkumar was shifted to the Vellore Government College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been filed by Tiruvalam police. Initial inquiries revealed that apart from being a staff of the firm, Vinothkumar also worked as an agent to collect deposits from villagers to invest in the company. As the company was said to have been unable to repay its depositors for the last two months, many residents, who deposited their money through him, had reportedly been pressuring him to return their deposits.

The police said a letter attributed to the deceased, laptops and mobile phones were recovered from his premises. In the letter, he asked his neighbours and relatives, who had deposited money in the firm, to forgive him. He urged the police to ensure that the depositors got their money back. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s heath helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

