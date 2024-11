The St. Thomas Mount All Woman Police on Thursday arrested an employee of a mobile phone showroom for sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman, and robbing her of nearly ₹1 lakh.

A police official said the complainant had applied for a job, and received a call from one Uma Mahesh in August. She was asked to come to a railway station, from where the accused took her to a house and sexually assaulted her.