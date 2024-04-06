GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Staff of college held for misappropriating ₹35 lakh 

The police are on the lookout for his accomplice

April 06, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Royapettah police on Friday arrested a staff member of a private college who allegedly misappropriated ₹35 lakh with another colleague.

The police said the administrative office of the Southern Academy and Maritime Studies College for Shipping and Allied Studies was in at R.K. Salai, Mylapore, while the college was based in Periyapalayam area of Tiruvallur district.

Ashokan, 42, who works as the chief administrative officer at the college, found certain anomalies while checking the accounts. The preliminary investigation revealed that P. Venkatesan, 50, of Chinnamettupalayam, Tiruvottriyur, a marketing head, and Kamini, an accountant, had misappropriated ₹35 lakh from the tuition fees paid by the students.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the duo. The police arrested Venkatesan and are searching for Kamini.

