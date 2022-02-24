Staff of Block Development Office in Kancheepuram held for bribery
She demanded ₹1,500 to process a welfare scheme application
The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a staff at the office of the Block Development Officer, Kancheepuram, for allegedly receiving ₹1,500 bribe for processing a welfare scheme application.
The DVAC said a complainant approached the Kancheepuram unit and said she had applied for the Chief Minister’s Girl Child Protection Scheme for her two female children for ₹50,000.
The complainant alleged that Backyavathy, Mukkiya Sevika (MS) Officer, BDO Office, Kancheepuram, demanded ₹1,500 as bribe for recommending her application to the Social Welfare Department. A case was registered and a trap was set on Thursday.
as the trap played out, the accused reiterated her earlier demand and received the bribe amount of ₹1,500 from the complainant. She has been arrested.
