St. Thomas Mount skywalk may put an end to ordeal of train commuters

CHENNAI

11 December 2021 01:22 IST

It’s an arduous trek between Metro station to suburban station now

Commuters are eagerly awaiting the inaugural of the pedestrian overbridge at at St. Thomas Mount Metro Rail Station which may be opened soon.

Although both the Metro and suburban stations are located in the area, because of lack of proper access, commuters have to trek a long distance to change trains.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the construction work on the pedestrian overbridge is nearing completion.

“This facility will link the concourse level of the CMRL with the platform of the suburban station. Hence, the Metro rail commuters can easily change to suburban trains. There will be escalators. At present, people have to walk 10-12 minutes or more from one station to another. When this overbridge is opened, this trek will be reduced to less than five minutes,” he added.

A. Raghavan, 52, resident of Nanganallur, who travels regularly by Metro and suburban trains, said senior citizens had a tough time moving from one station to another. “Many commuters of both Metro and suburban trains may want to interchange here. For instance, the Metro commuters who want to go to areas like Nungambakkam, Mambalam, Pazhavanthangal, Chromepet, Tambaram, Tiruvallur or Chengalpattu can change here. The commuters of suburban trains who wish to go to Nandanam, AG-DMS, LIC or Anna Salai may switch to Metro here. It will be of great help,” he said.

But CMRL needs to run a buggy between the entrance of the station and the concourse as it is long a distance to walk, he added. This will improve the patronage for Metro.

While St. Thomas Mount Metro station records only about 2,000 footfalls a day, the suburban station handles 30,000 people.

Sources said many commuters of suburban trains may switch over to Metro if there was a convenient interchange facility.