St. Thomas Mount National Shrine: 500 years on a hillock

November 26, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The St. Thomas Mount National Shrine at St Thomas Mount, known as “Parangimalai” in the vernacular, is celebrating its 500th anniversary. Built in 1523 by the Portuguese, it figures among the oldest churches in Chennai.

The hillock is associated with apostle St. Thomas as he is believed to have attained martyrdom on it. The church is said to have served as lighthouse for the Portuguese and Armenian ships and vessels in the Bay of Bengal in the 16th and 17th centuries. Without buildings of the kind existing now, there is reason to believe that these ships had an unobstructed view of the mount.

When sailors saw the Church they offered prayers for a safe voyage and then discharged from their artillery in salutation, says a note on the official website of the church stthomasmountnationalshrine.org.

The shrine along with the place surrounding has witnessed considerable change over the years. According to The Hindu Archives, as the church is situated near the airport, its steeple caused some inconvenience during landing of an aircraft. The 68-feet steeple of the church was cut by 14 feet to ensure greater safety of aircraft flying over it and this was done without altering the elegance of the church, says a report in The Hindu pages of August 1970.

Significant visits

Even before the place was proclaimed a national shrine in January 2010, it attracted people from various parts of India and abroad. Pope John Paul II visited the place on February 5, 1986. The Pontiff greeted in Tamil (saying ‘vanakkam) and then switched to English, says a report carried in The Hindu. Later, a statue was built to remember Papal’s visit.

Former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi along with his wife Flavia Franzonio is another celebrity who visited the place on February 11, 2007.

The plans

Father Michael A.D., shrine rector, St. Thomas Mount National Shrine, says the jubilee year celebrations started last year and they plan to conclude it in May-June of 2024. “A calvary dedicated to St. Thomas has been specially created to explain to the public the significance the life of the saint holds for the Christian community,” says Father Michael. On December 8, the feast of the patron saint of the Church “Our Lady of Expectation” will be celebrated in a grand manner.

Other highlights of the place

Educational trips

For many years, this hillock has been a favourite among educational institutions. Besides the panoramic view of the city, it offers art, history and culture. And natural history. There is a 175-year-old Banyan tree near the church with a bust of British soldier and geographer Col. William Lambton parked under the tree. Lambton started his work for the Great Trigonometrical Survey from the hillock.

Fitness walks

One can choose the long flight of stairs, more than 134 as per the website of the church, or take the winding road on shank’s mare up the hill as a workout. Apart from fitness groups, there are hobby groups like Chennai Weekend Artists that meet on the mount to sketch.

Go plane spotting

Offering a view of the airport, this hillock is made for aircraft spotting too. “Chennai Plane Spotting Group” used to meet on the hill. They knew the schedule of the flights like the back of their palms and wait for an aircraft to fly over them. Look it up on Facebook.