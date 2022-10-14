St. Thomas Mount murder | Victim was known to the accused, he also attacked her during spat a few months ago

Both were residents of police quarters in Alandur; special teams constituted to trace the accused; police analyse CCTV visuals, hold inquiries

M. Sathya, 20, who was pushed in the path of a moving train at St. Thomas Mount station on Thursday and killed, was known to the accused D. Sathish, 23. She was the daughter of a woman constable. The father of Sathish is a retired special sub-inspector of police. Both were living at the police quarters at Alandur.

Police sources said the two had been in love and she had avoided him recently. Both had a dispute that their families were aware of.

Around noon, Sathya and her classmate came to the railway station to take a train to T. Nagar. Sathish followed Sathya and picked a heated argument with her on the platform. He suddenly pushed her in front of the train heading from Tambaram to Egmore. She was decapitated. He fled the spot.

Personnel of the Government Railway Police from the Tambaram and Mambalam stations recovered the body.

Additional Director-General of Police, Railways, V. Vanitha told The Hindu, “Special teams have been constituted to trace the accused. We will secure him soon.” Following the incident, the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force increased the protection at the railway stations.

A special police team interrogated a friend of Sathya and the parents of the accused. They also analysed CCTV camera footage to find out his behaviour and whereabouts. The body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said the accused had fought with the victim a few months ago and attacked her. The police let him off with a warning.

It may be recalled that on June 24, 2016, S. Swathi, a 24-year-old information technology professional, was murdered by her stalker Ramkumar in broad daylight. Later, Ramkumar ended his life in prison.

In September 2021, M. Swetha, 21, a college student, was stabbed to death by a young man, G. Ramachandran, near the Tambaram railway station.