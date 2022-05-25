St. Thomas Mount Metro station to be used for Phase II operations

The station will be part of Madhavaram-Sholinganallur stretch under Phase II

Commuters will not be able to access the St. Thomas Mount Metro station. This is because when work on the 118.9-km Phase II project is taken up at the site, the station will be used for operations, according to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL).

No new station has been planned at St. Thomas Mount for the Phase II project as part of cost-cutting measure. By not having another station in the same area, sources said the CMRL will save ₹400 crore. This station will become a part of the Madhavaram-Sholinganallur stretch in Phase II project.

Alandur will have two Metro stations — one for Phase I and another for Phase II. Both these stations will be connected by a bridge at the concourse level. Passengers travelling from Central Metro to St. Thomas Mount have to exit the old station, board the train from the new station to go to St. Thomas Mount.

At present, nearly 2,500 passengers enter or exit St. Thomas Mount Station. In the coming years, it would cater to a huge population as it will offer connectivity to Metro, suburban and MRTS lines. While the MRTS line will be on the first level, that of the Metro will be on the second level.