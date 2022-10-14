St. Thomas Mount college girl murder | Accused arrested, bereaved father dies

Preliminary reports suggest that Mr. Manickam ended his life. The actual cause of his death will be known only after autopsy, say officials

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 14, 2022 14:23 IST

Chennai City Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal visits the house of the deceased college girl at Alandur police quarters in Chennai on October 14, 2022. M. Sathya, a 20-year-old college student was pushed in front of a moving suburban train at St. Tjomas Mount Railway station by 23-year-old D. Sathish on October 13, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Manickam, the father of the 20-year-old college girl Sathya, who was killed after being pushed by the 23-year-old stalker D. Sathish at the St. Thomas Mount railway station on Thursday, died the same night.

Meanwhile, the Mambalam Government Railway Police arrested the accused Sathish from a hideout at Thoraipakkam in Chennai on Friday morning.

A senior official of the City Police said Manickam, unable to bear the loss of his daughter and overcome by shock, died on Thursday night. Both the bodies of Manickam and his daughter are kept in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem, he added.

Preliminary reports suggest that Mr. Manickam ended his life. The actual cause of his death will be known only after autopsy, he added.

College girl killed after being pushed in front of moving train at St. Thomas Mount station in Chennai

The victim, daughter of Manickam and head constable Ramalakshmi was studying third year of B. Com at a private college in Tambaram. When she was waiting at the platform of the St. Thomas Mount railway station on Thursday afternoon, the accused Satish, son of retired sub inspector Dayalan, pushed her in front of a suburban train, killing her. 

The Mambalam Government Railway Police filed a case and arrested the accused Satish from a hideout in Thoraipakkam. The accused had known the girl for a while.

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Joint Commissioner of Police (South) Narrendiran Nair visited the police quarters at Alandur to console the grieving family.  

To overcome suicidal thoughts, assistance is available at Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. 

