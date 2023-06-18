ADVERTISEMENT

St. Thomas Mount-Adambakkam stretch of Chennai Metro to be ready in 2027

June 18, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

It will be the last elevated stretch to be opened in corridor 5 as the Metro Rail line and that of the MRTS have common alignment that passes through a narrow, congested corridor, say CMRL officails

The Hindu Bureau

Work on the St. Thomas Mount-Adambakkam elevated line is expected to progress slowly as the CMRL has to work in tandem with Southern Railway. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A 4-km elevated stretch in the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) phase II project between St. Thomas Mount and Adambakkam is likely to be ready only by 2027.

In the phase II project, which is being executed with an estimated of ₹61,843 crore with three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5) — this small stretch falls under corridor 5.

Since a large number of people in these two localities can use these two stations — St. Thomas Mount and Adamabakkam — it is crucial to complete it at the earliest, CMRL officials say.

While the construction of an elevated stretch progresses fast, in contrast to an underground station or a tunnel, the small stretch of just 4 km will be tough to build and time consuming, the officials say.

“The roads through which the alignment will pass through are narrow and congested. There are several structures falling very close to the alignment and we have to be very cautious while building it,” says an official.

“Also, we will be carrying out construction along with Southern Railway since the MRTS proposed extension line and Metro Rail line will have a common alignment for this small stretch. It will be a time-consuming process but we are looking to complete it in another four years,” the official said.

Officials said that among all the elevated stretches under phase II project, Poonamallee to Porur will be opened first after three years and this small stretch will be the last to be completed in 2027.

