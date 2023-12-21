ST Engineering Urban Solutions to install platform screen doors on two stretches of Metro phase II project

December 21, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

ST Engineering Urban Solutions Limited has bagged the contract to install platform screen doors for enhanced passenger protection on two important elevated stretches of the upcoming phase II project of the Chennai Metro Rail.

Platform screen doors, a safety feature, were initially introduced only in the underground stations in the phase I project to protect passengers and prevent access to the platforms, besides reducing the consumption of power (since the conditioned air will not enter the tunnel throughout the day). This facility will now be extended to elevated stretches too in the ₹61,843-crore phase II project — being constructed over 116 km in the city — to improve passenger safety and forbid passengers from entering the track.

However, unlike the underground stations that will have full-height doors, the door height will be reduced (half-height) in the elevated stretches.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the firm will design, manufacture and provide these doors for two stretches in the phase II project — Grain Market station (Koyambedu) to Elcot station and Sholinganallur Lake station to SIPCOT II station. They have bagged the contract to fix these doors in 36 stations, falling within the two stretches, and the total value stands at ₹159.97 crore.

“The doors will be made of toughened glass. The frames too will be built with durable material to withstand adverse weather. While the contract has been awarded now and the firm will start preparing the designs, these doors will be installed only after the stations are ready. It will take about four to five months to fix them,” an official said.

After they are fixed, integration tests will be carried out to ensure that the doors open in synchronisation with the train doors. It will go on for about eight to nine months, the official added.

