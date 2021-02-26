St. Andrew’s Church on Poonamallee High Road celebrates 200 years of consecration

The St. Andrew’s Church (The Kirk in Scottish) on Poonamallee High Road completed 200 years of consecration on Thursday. A thanksgiving service was held at the church to celebrate the bicentenary milestone in the evening.

A commemorative film that traced the 200-year journey of the church from design to execution and service to generations of city residents was released on the occasion.

A commemorative book was also launched.

Consecrated in 1821, St. Andrew’s Church is recognised as one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. Isaac Johnson, Presbyter of St. Andrew’s Church (The Kirk), said the congregation of about 500 families in the church supported many ministries that made a difference to the lives of several marginalised people in the city.

The church is an intrinsic part of the rich cultural and religious heritage of the city. When it was consecrated in February 1821, there was not much development then. Landmarks such as the Central and Egmore railway stations followed much later in 1873 and 1908 respectively.

Designed and built by Major Thomas de Havilland with Colonel James Caldwell as chief engineer, the church is circular with a diameter of 81 ft and an inner circle of Corinthian columns that hold up a brick dome. The church stands on a masonry foundation of 150 brick and pottery wells on what was once the flood plains to the south Cooum.

Dulip Thangasamy, secretary of the Kirk Session, highlighted the ministries taken up in the community.