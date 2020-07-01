SSI succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai

Chennai

01 July 2020 11:00 IST

He is the second casualty in the city’s police force during pandemic

A special sub inspector of police succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

He is the second victim of the pandemic in the Greater Chennai City Police limits. S. Balamurali, who was Mambalam Inspector, died on June 17.

R. Manimaran, 57, was a special sub inspector of police. He joined the force in 1986 and was serving with Pattinampakkam police station from August 5 last year.

On June 11, he had breathing difficulties and was admitted to a government hospital. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chrompet. From June 14, he was in critical condition and in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

So far, over 1,129 police personnel, including a few IPS officers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Greater Chennai City Police. As many as 54 personnel are undergoing treatment in city hospitals, while 600 are under quarantine facilities.

Around 450 police personnel rejoined duty after they recovered from COVID-19.