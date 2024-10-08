SSA staff demand disbursal of salary arrears of past month

Teachers and non-teaching staff under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan submitted a petition recently to the School Education Department demanding that their salaries for the past month be disbursed at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the petition, they requested the Tamil Nadu government to disburse their salary on time as was being done in the past few years. “Many have been unable to repay loans and others have to prepare for the upcoming festivals and hence, it is important that the State disburse our salary at the earliest,” said a Block Resource Teacher Educator based in Chennai.

Over 20,000 personnel, including officials, teachers, special educators and accountants, under the scheme in the State, are yet to receive their salaries as the Centre continues to withhold funds under the SSA over the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020.

“The State should disburse our salaries from its share of 40% of the fund at least. We have raised the issue with the officials but haven’t received any promising answer,” said C. Murugan, president, Teacher Educator Association.

The employees under the SSA plan to stage a protest on October 9 across the State to demand release of their salaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.