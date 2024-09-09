ADVERTISEMENT

S.S. Palanimanickam to receive DMK’s M.K. Stalin Award

Published - September 09, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Chennai

The party, now celebrating its 75th year, instituted the award in the name of the Chief Minister to honour him for running a ‘Dravidan Model’ government ‘that had drawn the attention of the country’.

The Hindu Bureau

S.S. Palanimanikam | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The DMK has decided to institute an award in the name of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to honour him for running a ‘Dravidan Model’ government “that had drawn the attention of the country”. The first award will go to former DMK MP and Union Minister S.S. Palanimanickam. It was late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi who started giving awards in 1985, and the party subsequently instituted awards in the name of Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi, Bharathidasan, and K. Anbazhagan. The party, now celebrating its 75th year, has announced an award in the name of Mr. Stalin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US