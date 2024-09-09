GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S.S. Palanimanickam to receive DMK’s M.K. Stalin Award

The party, now celebrating its 75th year, instituted the award in the name of the Chief Minister to honour him for running a ‘Dravidan Model’ government ‘that had drawn the attention of the country’.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
S.S. Palanimanikam

S.S. Palanimanikam | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The DMK has decided to institute an award in the name of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to honour him for running a ‘Dravidan Model’ government “that had drawn the attention of the country”. The first award will go to former DMK MP and Union Minister S.S. Palanimanickam. It was late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi who started giving awards in 1985, and the party subsequently instituted awards in the name of Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi, Bharathidasan, and K. Anbazhagan. The party, now celebrating its 75th year, has announced an award in the name of Mr. Stalin.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.