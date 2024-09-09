S.S. Palanimanickam to receive DMK’s M.K. Stalin Award

The DMK has decided to institute an award in the name of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to honour him for running a ‘Dravidan Model’ government “that had drawn the attention of the country”. The first award will go to former DMK MP and Union Minister S.S. Palanimanickam. It was late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi who started giving awards in 1985, and the party subsequently instituted awards in the name of Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi, Bharathidasan, and K. Anbazhagan. The party, now celebrating its 75th year, has announced an award in the name of Mr. Stalin.