SRMU holds demonstration pressing for a charter of demands

February 16, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) organised a demonstration against the Indian Railways at the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office in the city on Friday.

SRMU Secretary N. Kanniah participating in the demonstration demanded the scrapping of the new pension scheme where the pension amount would be drastically reduced for all sections of employees.

Mr. Kanniah also pointed out that the Indian Railways was slowly handing over the operation of new trains to private players in the name of Bharat Gaurav special trains where the ticket fares are similar to flight charges. He said the Central government had planned to hand over the manufacture of the Vande Bharat train sets, which are at present being manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), to private manufacturers but due to stiff opposition from unions including the All India Railwaymen’s Federation and SRMU, the proposal was stopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.