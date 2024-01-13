SRMU demands scrapping of new pension scheme, threatens agitation against Centre

January 13, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST

The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) said it would launch an agitation against the Central governmnt if the New Pension Scheme was not scrapped.

Participating in a relay fast held by the SRMU at the Moore Market railway complex recently, SRMU secretary and All India Railwaymen’s Federation president N. Kanniah said the NPS was detrimental to the employees of the Central government and railwaymen. He wanted a guaranteed pension scheme to be introduced.

He highlighted the gradual privatisation of train operations including the Vande Bharat trains. The public are forced to pay more for travelling in second class and third class coaches due to the decreasing number of sleeper coaches and also the handing over of more than 150 express trains to private players, which would slowly result in the surge pricing concept, he said.

According to him, there is a proposal to handover the operation of over 400 Vande Bharat trains to private players for 35 years, which would make travelling on trains a costly affair.