SRM’s new hospital in Kattankulathur to offer transplant procedures

May 09, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

SRM Global Hospitals, which has come up in Kattankulathur, will offer transplant procedures in its 200-bed facility.

Joy Varghese, Director of Hepatology and Transplant Hepatology at Gleneagles Global Health City, and founder of L Cube, will lead the team at SRM Global Hospital.

Dr. Varghese on Tuesday told reporters that the Department of Medical Gastroenterology/Hepatology would have an outpatient clinic and offer inpatient care as well.

The aim is to build a centre of excellence for gastro and liver sciences, he said, adding: “We have a team at the Centre of Excellence to provide care to paediatric and geriatric populations. Advanced liver care would be given at the centre.”

Fatty liver as a condition had become a non-communicable disease (NCDs), Dr. Varghese said. “We need to concentrate on our diet and physical activity. Fatty liver has become common now, whereas it was the case some 20 years ago,” he added.

The world over, fatty liver had topped the list of NCDs. A healthy liver could turn into a fatty liver in a period of three to five years of eating high-carbohydrate foods. He suggested that people go for a low-carbohydrate, low-calorie diet.

