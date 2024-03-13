SRM’s cultural festival to be held in Kattankulathur from today

March 13, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) would be conducting its annual cultural festival, ‘Milan 2024’, in Kattankulathur from Thursday.

Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST, in a press conference on Wednesday said that the four-day festival with the theme ‘Streets’ would have a total of 150 events with a prize of ₹12 lakh. The fest would have events including those of sports, dance, music, dramatics, fashion, creative arts, and gaming.

The cultural extravaganza would witness performances by actor Andrea Jeremiah and singer Pradeep Kumar on Thursday.

Singer Neeti Mohan would also perform in the event.