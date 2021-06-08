SRMJEE phase 2 exam to be held on June 29 and 30

Counselling will occur in two batches

The second phase of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology’s (SRMIST) entrance exam for B.Tech programmes (SRMJEE) will be held on June 29 and 30.

Aspirants who were unable to attend the first phase exams held in May may appear.

Candidates may submit applications for the second phase remote-proctored online examination till June 20.

The candidates must submit a valid email ID during registration. The institute has started counselling on the basis of phase 1 results. Another round of counselling will be held after the results for the second phase are declared. Scholarships are available.

To apply and for more details visit www.srmist.edu.in.