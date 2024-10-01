SRMIST signs MoU with Central Council for Research in Homoeopath

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. This partnership aims to enhance collaborative research efforts by leveraging the infrastructure of SRMIST, a press release said.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the CCRH and the Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM) at SRMIST’s Directorate of Research. It seeks to create mutually beneficial opportunities for joint Ph.D. research programmes, as well as graduate and postgraduate dissertation initiatives across various fields, including homoeopathy, pharmacology, botany, chemistry, pharmacognosy, molecular biology, and biotechnology.

The signing ceremony was attended by SRMIST registrar S. Ponnusamy, dean of research Bernaurdshaw Neppolian, and IIISM coordinator R.C. Satish Kumar. From the CCRH, the delegation included Director General Subash Kaushik and other senior officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.