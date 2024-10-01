ADVERTISEMENT

SRMIST signs MoU with Central Council for Research in Homoeopath

Published - October 01, 2024 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

This partnership aims to enhance collaborative research efforts by leveraging the infrastructure of SRMIST

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of SRMIST and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy signing an MoU on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. This partnership aims to enhance collaborative research efforts by leveraging the infrastructure of SRMIST, a press release said.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the CCRH and the Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM) at SRMIST’s Directorate of Research. It seeks to create mutually beneficial opportunities for joint Ph.D. research programmes, as well as graduate and postgraduate dissertation initiatives across various fields, including homoeopathy, pharmacology, botany, chemistry, pharmacognosy, molecular biology, and biotechnology.

The signing ceremony was attended by SRMIST registrar S. Ponnusamy, dean of research Bernaurdshaw Neppolian, and IIISM coordinator R.C. Satish Kumar. From the CCRH, the delegation included Director General Subash Kaushik and other senior officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US