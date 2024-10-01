GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRMIST signs MoU with Central Council for Research in Homoeopath

This partnership aims to enhance collaborative research efforts by leveraging the infrastructure of SRMIST

Published - October 01, 2024 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of SRMIST and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy signing an MoU on Tuesday.

Representatives of SRMIST and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy signing an MoU on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. This partnership aims to enhance collaborative research efforts by leveraging the infrastructure of SRMIST, a press release said.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the CCRH and the Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM) at SRMIST’s Directorate of Research. It seeks to create mutually beneficial opportunities for joint Ph.D. research programmes, as well as graduate and postgraduate dissertation initiatives across various fields, including homoeopathy, pharmacology, botany, chemistry, pharmacognosy, molecular biology, and biotechnology.

The signing ceremony was attended by SRMIST registrar S. Ponnusamy, dean of research Bernaurdshaw Neppolian, and IIISM coordinator R.C. Satish Kumar. From the CCRH, the delegation included Director General Subash Kaushik and other senior officials.

Published - October 01, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / education / higher education / ayurveda / siddha / unani / medical research

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.