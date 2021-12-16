SRMIST opens hi-tech centre for clinical trials

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 01:45 IST

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur near here, through its faculty of medical and health sciences, has set up a 5,000 sq. ft. research facility called the “Centre for Clinical Trials & Research”.

The facility was inaugurated by Pro-Vice Chancellor (Medical & Health Sciences) A. Ravikumar, Registrar S. Ponnusamy, and Dean (Medical) A. Sundaram.

Located at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC), the centre is capable of handling clinical trials of drugs, vaccines, and medical devices, a release said. It has two wards with 12 beds and several rooms for sample collection, processing, data documentation, and monitoring.

It has state-of-the-art equipment for preserving serum samples at -80 degrees Celsius and -20 degrees Celsius deep freezers, high-speed centrifuge, facilities for electronic data capture with high-speed internet, thermohygrometers, and data security was maintained with controlled access, the release said.

The centre is headed by Professor of Pharmacology Satyajit Mohapatra, and supported by a team of Investigators including Associate Professor Melvin George and Associate Professor Sangeetha Raja.

The same team had conducted the Covaxin clinical trials.