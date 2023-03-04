ADVERTISEMENT

SRMIST Milan to conclude on Sunday

March 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

DJ Night with DJs Diaga Miranda and Kevu was held and another highlight of the festival was the fashion show competition “La Vogue” which was judged by Akshata Das, Miss Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Over 8,000 students took part in the events across the first three days of SRMIST’S youth cultural festival “Milan”. Nearly 2,500 students have enrolled as volunteers in the festival, which has over 150 events in sports, gaming, creative arts, literary events, dance and music. 

As part of pro-shows, a DJ Night with DJs Diaga Miranda and Kevu was held. Another highlight of the festival was the fashion show competition “La Vogue” which was judged by Akshata Das, Miss Tamil Nadu. Several students participated in the solo dance competition. 

Milan will conclude on Sunday with a stand-up comedy show by Sandeep Sharma. On the final day, sports, gaming, creative arts, literary and dance choreo events will be held as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US