SRMIST Milan to conclude on Sunday

March 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 8,000 students took part in the events across the first three days of SRMIST’S youth cultural festival “Milan”. Nearly 2,500 students have enrolled as volunteers in the festival, which has over 150 events in sports, gaming, creative arts, literary events, dance and music. 

As part of pro-shows, a DJ Night with DJs Diaga Miranda and Kevu was held. Another highlight of the festival was the fashion show competition “La Vogue” which was judged by Akshata Das, Miss Tamil Nadu. Several students participated in the solo dance competition. 

Milan will conclude on Sunday with a stand-up comedy show by Sandeep Sharma. On the final day, sports, gaming, creative arts, literary and dance choreo events will be held as well.

