ADVERTISEMENT

SRMIST Kattankulathur to hold techno-management fest from today

September 20, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Vipparthi Adimurthy, renowned mission concept designer for Chandrayaan-I, II, and Mangalyaan, is likely to inaugurate the event and Varun Chakravarthy, alumnus of SRMIST and Indian cricketer, will also address the students

The Hindu Bureau

The fest will have participants from about 250 national universities and colleges and 20 international colleges. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will host Aaruush 2023 – a national-level techno-management fest – from September 21 to 24 at its Kattankulathur campus. The fest will have participants from about 250 national universities and colleges and 20 international colleges. SRMIST Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan said the objective of the events was related to sustainable development goals. Vipparthi Adimurthy, renowned mission concept designer for Chandrayaan-I, II, and Mangalyaan, is likely to inaugurate the event and Varun Chakravarthy, alumnus of SRMIST and Indian cricketer, will also address the students. The event will focus on digital revolution and how technology is reshaping industries and sustainability-driven innovation. The Hindu is the media partner for the fest, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US