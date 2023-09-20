HamberMenu
SRMIST Kattankulathur to hold techno-management fest from today

Vipparthi Adimurthy, renowned mission concept designer for Chandrayaan-I, II, and Mangalyaan, is likely to inaugurate the event and Varun Chakravarthy, alumnus of SRMIST and Indian cricketer, will also address the students

September 20, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The fest will have participants from about 250 national universities and colleges and 20 international colleges. Photo: File

The fest will have participants from about 250 national universities and colleges and 20 international colleges. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will host Aaruush 2023 – a national-level techno-management fest – from September 21 to 24 at its Kattankulathur campus. The fest will have participants from about 250 national universities and colleges and 20 international colleges. SRMIST Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan said the objective of the events was related to sustainable development goals. Vipparthi Adimurthy, renowned mission concept designer for Chandrayaan-I, II, and Mangalyaan, is likely to inaugurate the event and Varun Chakravarthy, alumnus of SRMIST and Indian cricketer, will also address the students. The event will focus on digital revolution and how technology is reshaping industries and sustainability-driven innovation. The Hindu is the media partner for the fest, said a press release.

