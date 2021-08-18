SRMIST holds meet on hepatitis prevention

CHENNAI

18 August 2021 00:29 IST

A national conference was organised at SRM Institute of Science and Technology on August 12 on the WHO theme for 2021, “Hepatitis Can’t Wait”. The objective was to emphasise the importance of continued efforts for Hepatitis prevention amidst the pandemic.

It was conducted as part of a research project awarded by the ICMR to Alex Joseph, epidemiologist, SRM School of Public Health. Padma Venkat, Dean, SRM School of Public Health, inaugurated the programme.

