GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRMIST felicitates high-scoring students from 40 schools

Around 250 students were given awards and certificates at the ceremony

January 21, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries with the students who were given awards and certificates at the event.

Dignitaries with the students who were given awards and certificates at the event. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Ramapuram, in association with retired headmasters of high and higher secondary schools, distributed achievers’ awards for students. The ceremony was organised for felicitating students who scored high in their exams. Around 250 students from 40 schools were given awards and certificates. Anuradha Ramakrishnan, principal of Casagrand International School in Vandalur, and Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant and analyst, participated in the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.