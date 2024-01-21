SRMIST felicitates high-scoring students from 40 schools

January 21, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Ramapuram, in association with retired headmasters of high and higher secondary schools, distributed achievers’ awards for students. The ceremony was organised for felicitating students who scored high in their exams. Around 250 students from 40 schools were given awards and certificates. Anuradha Ramakrishnan, principal of Casagrand International School in Vandalur, and Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant and analyst, participated in the event.