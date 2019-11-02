SRMIST B.Tech opens

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has started the online application process for B. Tech degree programme, for all its campuses, for the academic year commencing in 2020. The last date for submitting applications is March 30, 2020.
The admissions will be done through counselling based on the results of SRM Joint Entrance Examination Engineering (SRMJEEE), which is mandatory for all applicants, a statement issued SRMIST said. SRMJEEE will happen from April 12 to April 20, 2020 in 127 centres across India and few centres in Middle-eastern countries.
Further details about the application process and availability of applications can be found in SRMIST’s website.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor