SRMIST B.Tech opens

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has started the online application process for B. Tech degree programme, for all its campuses, for the academic year commencing in 2020. The last date for submitting applications is March 30, 2020.

The admissions will be done through counselling based on the results of SRM Joint Entrance Examination Engineering (SRMJEEE), which is mandatory for all applicants, a statement issued SRMIST said. SRMJEEE will happen from April 12 to April 20, 2020 in 127 centres across India and few centres in Middle-eastern countries.

Further details about the application process and availability of applications can be found in SRMIST’s website.