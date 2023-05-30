ADVERTISEMENT

SRMIST and CRPF sign memorandum of understanding for free seats

May 30, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The agreement will see the institution offer three B. Tech seats to CRPF personnel of all ranks

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Central Reserve Police Force signing the MoU on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will offer three free B. Tech seats to children of personnel of all ranks of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect on Tuesday, an institution press release said.

Jeyaseeli Dhinakaran, president of regional CRPF Welfare Association (CWA), and C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor of SRMIST, signed the MoU. CRPF Director General S.L. Thaosen and CWA President Ajitha Thausen were present. CRPF’s Inspector General of Police Rajesh Kumar and the V-C also signed an MoU to enable training and research in various disciplines.

Dr. Thausen hoped to work with the institute to study advancements in science and technology, 5G communication and modern gadgets, which are challenges for law enforcement and security agencies. The CRPF’s Communication Institute will be partnering with SRMIST to study the challenges, the release added.

