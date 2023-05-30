HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRMIST and CRPF sign memorandum of understanding for free seats

The agreement will see the institution offer three B. Tech seats to CRPF personnel of all ranks

May 30, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials from SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Central Reserve Police Force signing the MoU on Tuesday.

Officials from SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Central Reserve Police Force signing the MoU on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will offer three free B. Tech seats to children of personnel of all ranks of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect on Tuesday, an institution press release said.

Jeyaseeli Dhinakaran, president of regional CRPF Welfare Association (CWA), and C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor of SRMIST, signed the MoU. CRPF Director General S.L. Thaosen and CWA President Ajitha Thausen were present. CRPF’s Inspector General of Police Rajesh Kumar and the V-C also signed an MoU to enable training and research in various disciplines.

Dr. Thausen hoped to work with the institute to study advancements in science and technology, 5G communication and modern gadgets, which are challenges for law enforcement and security agencies. The CRPF’s Communication Institute will be partnering with SRMIST to study the challenges, the release added.

Related Topics

higher education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.