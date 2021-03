An advanced “3 Tesla MRI” was commissioned at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC).

According to Venkata Sai, head of department, radiology, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, it was equipped with dedicated imaging coils and provided high-end imaging services, such as epilepsy imaging, paediatric neuroimaging, advanced nerve fibre tracking in the brain and functional MRI imaging. V.R. Venkataachalam, managing director of SRMC, inaugurated the equipment.