SRM University to host 12th World Tamil Research Conference in Chennai in May 2025

January 27, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 12th World Tamil Research Conference will be held in SRM University in May 2025.

Apitha Sabhapathy, secretary, International Association of Tamil Research, India Chapter, said last time, the conference was about the challenges facing the Tamil language in the Internet age, with scholars from many countries participating and sharing their views, and this edition would focus on the impact and influence of Tamil among world languages.

Karu Nagarajan, president of Tamil Perayam, SRM University, said they expected many scholars, writers, poets, and media and social media activists to take part in the conference. There will be reviews and discussions about Tamil books published in 2023 and 2024. From exhibitions of traditional and modern paintings to screening of the history of Tamil cinema, there will be a host of events, he said.

Also, essay writing competitions will be held for school and college students. Prizes will be distributed for the best Tamil book, documentary, and short film, Mr. Nagarajan added.

T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder-Chancellor of SRM Group of Educational Institutions, said it was a matter of pride that a conference, which would see the participation of several Tamil scholars from across the world, would be held in Chennai this time.

M.P. Nirmala, president of the International Association of Tamil Research, India Chapter, said: “We held a consultative meeting on where to hold the next conference in November. Many suggested that it should be held in Tamil Nadu this time, and we finally decided to organise it in Chennai.”