SRM ties up with TANUVAS

13 February 2021 02:36 IST

Agreement will facilitate conduct of short courses, seminars, conferences

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University for training and reasearch.

The MoU is between the Department of Food Process Engineering, at the School of Bioengineering in SRMIST, and the College of Food and Dairy Technology, Koduvalli, TANUVAS.

The agreement will facilitate the conduct of short courses, seminars, workshops and conferences jointly based on mutual interest and expertise available in both institutions. TANUVAS Vice-Chancellor C. Balachandran and SRMIST pro Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan signed the agreement. Senior officials of both institutions were present during the event.

Mr. Balachandran said the MoU may bring new innovative ideas and solutions for the growing demand and recurring issues of food processing and health sector in the country. “Both universities can now share knowledge and technology, and hold faculty exchange programmes. We need engineers when it comes to technology, hence the scope is more in this sector,” he said.

Mr. Muthamizhchelvan said such collaborations would open up new avenues and benefit both parties.