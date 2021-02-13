SRM ties up with TANUVAS

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University for training and reasearch.
The MoU is between the Department of Food Process Engineering, at the School of Bioengineering in SRMIST, and the College of Food and Dairy Technology, Koduvalli, TANUVAS.
The agreement will facilitate the conduct of short courses, seminars, workshops and conferences jointly based on mutual interest and expertise available in both institutions. TANUVAS Vice-Chancellor C. Balachandran and SRMIST pro Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan signed the agreement. Senior officials of both institutions were present during the event.
Mr. Balachandran said the MoU may bring new innovative ideas and solutions for the growing demand and recurring issues of food processing and health sector in the country. “Both universities can now share knowledge and technology, and hold faculty exchange programmes. We need engineers when it comes to technology, hence the scope is more in this sector,” he said.
Mr. Muthamizhchelvan said such collaborations would open up new avenues and benefit both parties.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath