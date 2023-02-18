ADVERTISEMENT

SRM ties up with King’s College for research on Parkinson’s disease

February 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre has tied up with King’s College, London (KCL), to undertake research work in neuro movement disorders, especially Parkinson’s disease, to help people in Tamil Nadu.

According to a press release, a Memorandum of Understanding was proposed between the two institutions on Friday.

K. Ray Chaudhuri, expert in movement disorders and professor of neurology, KCL, said they had been inspecting SRM Medical College campus for the past two years and were convinced that it had the facilities, including infrastructure, and therefore the King’s College has agreed to do research and clinical tests about Parkinson’s disease.

He said the research and clinical trial with SRM would not only help people but would enable the government take steps to look into the issue, the release said.

