SRM Technologies and Automotive Open System Architecture sign partnership

CHENNAI

06 May 2021 23:50 IST

SRM Technologies has partnered with Automotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR) to come up with new business models, enhanced product ideation, develop futuristic technology and introduce organisational change management for the benefit of customers.

The partnership would help in taking forward concepts such as autonomous driving, connected vehicles, electrification of power train and shared mobility. SRM Technologies chief executive officer Anand Kashyap said the partnership would allow the company to leverage the ecosystem and develop solutions that would revolutionise the field.

The partnership would help build future-ready and world-class automotive electronic control units and products.

The alliance would help SRM Technologies to leverage the royalty-free licences provided by AUTOSAR and obtain early access to their database, latest developments and critical community discussions.

The partnership would also benefit the industry that is facing newer challenges and opportunities in the automated driving space and in technologies such as car-2-X applications, Internet of Things, Cloud Services and fast processor technologies, a release added.